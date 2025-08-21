City of Murray Receives $1.75 Million Grant to Drive Community Revitalization

The City of Murray has been awarded a $1.75 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Program—a significant investment for this rural Iowa community of just over 600 residents. This funding will support key projects geared toward enhancing public spaces, improving safety, and revitalizing housing, delivering lasting benefits to both Murray and Clarke County, which has a population just under 10,000.

The CDBG program is a longstanding federal initiative administered by HUD and implemented in Iowa by the IEDA. It aims to help communities develop viable neighborhoods through decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanded economic opportunity for low- to moderate-income residents.

“This grant is instrumental to our city’s development plans,” said Denise Arnold, Murray City Administrator. “The work ahead will be exciting, ultimately making our entire community better.”

IEDA’s Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization process begins with a planning grant—typically up to $25,000—that supports development of an action plan for a distressed or deteriorating area. Communities that successfully complete a robust, realistic plan may then be invited to apply for implementation funding of up to $1.75 million.

Application is competitive, with IEDA evaluating submitted plans to determine which communities are eligible to move forward to the implementation phase.

Planned Improvements Include:

Mallory Park Upgrades : New playground, splash pad, and restroom facilities for family-centered recreation.

: New playground, splash pad, and restroom facilities for family-centered recreation. Murray Horse Arena Additions : Three RV/horse camping sites to attract tourism and events.

: Three RV/horse camping sites to attract tourism and events. Safe Sidewalks for Youth : New sidewalks along Sherman Street connecting the park, school, and recreation complex.

: New sidewalks along Sherman Street connecting the park, school, and recreation complex. Housing Rehabilitation: Renovations for eight homes (three renter-occupied, five owner-occupied) prioritized by income-based need, focusing on health and safety as well as modernization and exterior improvements.

The total cost of the revitalization effort is approximately $2,182,661. With $50,000 already secured from an LWCF grant toward park improvements, Murray continues to pursue the remaining funds needed to fulfill the project through other grant opportunities.

This revitalization initiative stands to generate significant economic and social benefits: improving quality of life, boosting property values, enhancing neighborhood aesthetics, and strengthening Murray’s appeal to both current residents and newcomers—an impact that extends across Clarke County.

“This grant is a true game-changer for Murray and all of Clarke County,” said Andrew Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation. “It reflects the exceptional work of City Administrator Denise Arnold and her team, whose vision and dedication transformed this opportunity into reality. These improvements will fortify our infrastructure, enrich public spaces, and spark economic growth for years ahead.”

Construction is slated to begin in the coming months, with phased completion expected over the next two years.

If you’d like more information on the development plans across the city of Murray, or ways you can help with the future development of the community, please reach out to Murray City Administrator, Denise Arnold, 420 Maple Street, PO Box 186, Murray, Iowa 50174, email: cityadmin@murrayia.org , or call Murray city hall at 641-447-2522 .

