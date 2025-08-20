Keith Kent

A life well lived…Keith Eugene Kent was born on September 17, 1929 to Oscar and Mary Kent. Keith passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025 surrounded by members of his loving family. The youngest of five boys, Keith grew up on a farm, learning how to work and love the land alongside his father, mother and four brothers, Oliver, Roy, Harry, and Glenn Kent.

Keith attended primary school in one of the last rural school houses in Lucas County, Iowa. In early years Keith worked as a paper boy and attended Lucas High School where he graduated valedictorian of his class. When praised for this accomplishment, with a twinkle in his eye, he would make sure to let everyone know his high school class was “a class of five boys.”

Keith was united in marriage to Shirley Bishop on March 13, 1949 at the home of Shirley’s older sister in Lacona, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Daniel Eugene, Victoria Louise, Mary Beth, and Oscar Kevin. In 1951 Keith and Shirley began a soil conservation business for farmers. Growing up working alongside his father, Keith saw the need for conservation work and could often be heard making the statement “conservation does not cost, it pays!” This business later developed into a successful construction business known as Keith E. Kent, Inc. Together, Keith and Shirley ran this business for 33 years with Keith at the helm while continuing to build his own farming corporation located in south-central Iowa. After retiring from the construction business, Keith continued farming full time, raising beef cattle, and supporting Shirley’s love of baking by serving as the number one taste tester of her famous apple pie.

Keith was baptized on April 11, 1965 and became a member of the Lucas Presbyterian Church where he volunteered and served for many years. In his later years he attended the First United Methodist Church in Chariton. Keith knew and loved to talk about the hope he had in Jesus, his Lord and Savior.

Throughout his 95 years of life, Keith’s strong presence could be felt throughout the community of Lucas. Keith took pride in supporting efforts to build the John L. Lewis Museum and helped to build what is currently known as the Lucas Community Center while serving as a longtime member of the Paul Revere Lodge #638. In 2002, Keith was inducted into the Lucas County Outstanding Cattleman’s Hall of Fame and in 2020, Keith, along with his son, Kevin Kent was awarded the 70th Anniversary in Business Award from the Chariton Area Chamber Main Street for their combined years in the construction business. Both honors were well-deserved recognitions for a man who loved the land, cherished his family, and could often be heard making the statement, “We have so much to be thankful for!”

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mary, his four brothers, and his loving wife of 70 years, Shirley (Bishop) Kent. Left to live his legacy are his four children Daniel (Deb), Victoria (Ron) Boyd, Mary Beth (Gary) Boyd, Kevin (Debbie), and his nine grandchildren, Aaron (Jody) Boyd, Danica (Chris) Harris, Ryan Boyd, Derek (Kelli) Kent, Nicholas (Kristen) Boyd, Jody (Tanner) Sandy, Natalie (David) Braun, Abbey (Randy) Metzger, Kayla (Brandon) Bond, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Keith’s life will be celebrated as follows: Visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. Funeral service to be held Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:00 am at Pierschbacher Funeral Home. Graveside burial service to immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lucas, Iowa. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church in Chariton, Iowa and the Paul Revere Lodge in Lucas, Iowa.