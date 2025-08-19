Saturday crash closes part of I-35

A semi v. car crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 35 south of Osceola between Osceola and Van Wert caused northbound lanes to be closed while law enforcement and emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

According an Iowa State Patrol report, a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Natasha Lyons of Leon was traveling north on Interstate 35 in the right lane. Stopped along the right shoulder was a 2015 Freightliner driven by Aden Somo of St. Louis, Missouri. Somo had stopped due to mechanical issues and had his hazard lights on.

As Somo prepared to re-enter the interstate, Lyons failed to move over and side-swiped the Freightliner. The collision caused Lyons to cross both northbound lanes before coming to rest in the median, as Somo remained on the shoulder.

Lyons was transported to Iowa Methodist Hospital via LifeFlight Air Med and an 11-year-old passenger was airlifted via MercyOne Airmed to Blank Children’s Hospital emergency room. Both conditions are listed as injured in the crash report. Somo was not injured.

According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Lyons was suspected of impairment at the time of the accident and an OWI drug investigation is underway.