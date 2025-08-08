August 09, 2025

Adair medals

By Candra Brooks and OST
Denny Adair displays his medals.

Denny Adair displays his medals. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Denny Adair of Osceola participated in the Iowa Senior Games June 7 and Iowa Games June 19. He said of the events,

“It was hot and very humid. I give all the creidt to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus, who let me finish all my running events and Philippians 4:13.”

Iowa Senior Games

Frisbee throw - first

Soccer kick - first

1550m power walk - second

1500m run - second

800m run - first

400m dash - second

200m dash - third

Iowa Games

1500m run - second

800m run - second

400m dash - second

200m dash - first

100m dash - first

Candra Brooks

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.