Adair medals

Denny Adair of Osceola participated in the Iowa Senior Games June 7 and Iowa Games June 19. He said of the events,

“It was hot and very humid. I give all the creidt to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus, who let me finish all my running events and Philippians 4:13.”

Iowa Senior Games

Frisbee throw - first

Soccer kick - first

1550m power walk - second

1500m run - second

800m run - first

400m dash - second

200m dash - third

Iowa Games

1500m run - second

800m run - second

400m dash - second

200m dash - first

100m dash - first