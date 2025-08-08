Adair medals

Denny Adair of Osceola participated in the Iowa Senior Games June 7 and Iowa Games June 19. He said of the events,
“It was hot and very humid. I give all the creidt to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus, who let me finish all my running events and Philippians 4:13.”
Iowa Senior Games
Frisbee throw - first
Soccer kick - first
1550m power walk - second
1500m run - second
800m run - first
400m dash - second
200m dash - third
Iowa Games
1500m run - second
800m run - second
400m dash - second
200m dash - first
100m dash - first