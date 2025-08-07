CROSS audit released

Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report July 29 on the County Rural Offices of Social Services Mental Health Region (CROSS) for the year ended June 30, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

CROSS’ revenues totaled $1,015,092 for the year ended June 30, 2023, a 65.21% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3,718,348, a 17.60% decrease from the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due primarily to a decrease in operating grants and elimination of levied property taxes. The decrease in expenses is primarily due to less sustainability funds being provided to the Access Center in year ended June 30, 2023.

AUDIT FINDINGS: Consistent with the prior year, Sand reported no findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds.

