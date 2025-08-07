Audit on Wireless 911 Emergency Communications Fund released

Auditor of State Rob Sand released an audit report July 28 on the Wireless 911 Emergency Communications Fund (Wireless Fund) of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the year ended June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The Wireless Fund was established to account for a monthly surcharge of up to $1 to be imposed on each wireless communications service number provided in Iowa. The surcharge was imposed to fund the implementation of network and public safety answering point improvements and wireless carriers’ transport costs related to wireless 911 services.

The Wireless Fund had revenues totaling $34,442,914 for the year ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 2.2% over the prior year. Revenues included $34,206,159 from fees, licenses and permits and $236,755 from interest on investments.

The Wireless Fund’s expenses for the year ended June 30, 2024 totaled $35,460,573, a decrease of 3.6% from the prior year. Expenses included $35,251,404 for contractual services, including payments to the Joint 911 Service Boards and for wireless carriers’ transport costs related to wireless 911 services. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in grants to local service boards to assist in upgrading the statewide next generation 911 system.

AUDIT FINDINGS:

Sand reported one finding pertaining to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The finding can be found on page 22 of this report. The finding addresses financial reporting. Sand provided the Department with a recommendation to address this finding.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State