Lottery theft lands man in jail.

The only thing an Osceola man won playing the lottery was a ride to jail and bond in the amount of $89,000 after he was arrested July 11 at 108 N. Adams St. for theft and interference with official acts.

According to court documents, on June 30, 2025, Derek E. Fowler, 28 at time of arrest, stole approximately 53 Iowa Lottery tickets from Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, 518 W. McLane St., a total loss in value to Hy-Vee in the amount of $1,390; Fowler was employed there at the time.

Between the dates and times of 7:49 p.m., June 30, 2025 and 8:05 a.m., July 1, 2025, Fowler redeemed 17 of the stolen lottery tickets, causing a loss to the Iowa Lottery in the amount of $802.

Fowler redeemed the stolen Iowa Lottery at the following places:

Osceola Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh: $50 ticket, $10 ticket and $10 ticket.

Osceola Walmart: $50 ticket, $100 ticket, $100 ticket, $100 ticket, $10 ticket, $200 ticket, $30 ticket and $50 ticket.

Osceola Casey’s (specific location not given): $10 ticket, $20 ticket, $2 ticket, $20 ticket, $10 ticket and $30 ticket.

On July 10, a warrant was issued for Fowler’s arrest. Police executed the warrant July 11, during which Fowler physically resisted a lawful arrest by attempting to close a door on officers while being arrested; he was subsequently charged with interference with official acts.

On July 18, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson entered into court 17 counts of lottery - forgery or theft of ticket and two counts of third degree theft against Fowler.

Per Iowa Code 99G.36(1), forgery or theft of a lottery ticket is a Class D felony for, “a person who, with intent to defraud, falsely makes, alters, forges, utters, passes, redeems, or counterfeits a lottery ticket or share or attempts to falsely make, alter, forge, utter, pass, redeem, or counterfeit a lottery ticket or share, or commits theft or attempts to commit theft of a lottery ticket or share…”

Iowa Code 714.2(3) defines third degree theft as taking property having a value of over $750 but less than $1,500 and is an aggravated misdemeanor offense.

A Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison with fines ranging from $1,025 to $10,245. An aggravated misdemeanor is punishable up to two years in prison with fines ranging from $315 to $6,275.

Arraignment for Fowler was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31 at the Clarke County Courthouse.