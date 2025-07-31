Clarke Welcomes Dr. Sarah Kelly, New Middle School Principal

Clarke Community Schools is excited to announce Dr. Sarah Kelly as the new principal of Clarke Middle School. With a unique blend of experiences in education, the arts, and business, Dr. Kelly brings a thoughtful, student-centered approach to leadership and a passion for building strong, inclusive school communities.

Originally from south of the Mason-Dixon line, Dr. Kelly’s early academic journey took an unexpected path, starting in opera performance at Middle Tennessee State University before earning her MBA and working in corporate finance for nearly a decade. But something was missing.

“My mother had always told me I’d make a great teacher,” Kelly shared. “Like most teenagers, I didn’t listen at first. Eventually, I realized she was right.”

After returning to school to pursue education, Dr. Kelly completed her teaching degree at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. She and her husband, a native of Thayer, Iowa, eventually relocated to the state to be closer to family and begin their careers. Dr. Kelly completed her student teaching in Mitchellville and never looked back.

She began her teaching career with students in fourth grade and quickly discovered a deep connection with upper-elementary and middle school students. Her love of science and critical thinking led her to Brody Middle School in Des Moines, where she taught seventh-grade math and science and served as an instructional coach.

“I’ve always been drawn to students entering those middle school years,” Kelly said. “There’s something special about that time when they’re just starting to figure out who they are. They’re curious, capable, and open to new ideas. It’s a great time to help them grow.”

Dr. Kelly has been a strong advocate for hands-on, inquiry-based learning. Her doctoral research, performed through the EdD program at University of Northern Iowa, focused on Open SciEd, a science curriculum built around real-world problem-solving and student-led discovery.

“It’s not about memorizing facts, it’s about learning how to think,” she explained. “That kind of learning sticks.”

Her leadership style is grounded in collaboration, inclusion, and student voice. During her time at Brody, Dr. Kelly worked closely with students from a wide range of cultural and linguistic backgrounds, including those learning English as a second language, an area she’s especially passionate about.

“I believe every student brings something valuable to the classroom,” she said. “Being bilingual or having an IEP isn’t a challenge to overcome, it’s an asset to build on. I want all students to feel like they belong and that all their experiences matter.”

Dr. Kelly’s decision to join Clarke was inspired in part by conversations in her Ed.D. program, where fellow educators from across Iowa spoke positively about the district’s growth, community spirit, and dedication to student success. A recommendation from a former colleague sealed the deal.

“He told me, ‘We need someone who understands a diverse community, who can connect with kids and love them… Well,’” Kelly recalled. “That really stuck with me.”

Since wrapping up her role at Brody in early June, Dr. Kelly has hit the ground running, attending planning meetings, connecting with staff, and preparing for the school year ahead. She and her husband are currently commuting from their farm near Knoxville but are excited to be spending more time in the Clarke community. Their son will be starting first grade at Clarke Elementary this fall.

In her first year, Dr. Kelly is focused on relationship-building with students, staff, and families. She’s especially looking forward to creating more opportunities for students to explore their interests, including new exploratory classes like coding and LEGO League.

“I’d love to see students excited to come to school, not just for grades, but for the connections and experiences they get here,” she said. “If I can walk down the hall and have a few students run up to share what they’re learning or what they’re excited about that day, I’ll know we’re on the right track.”

For Dr. Kelly, success isn’t about perfection, it’s about progress, community, and creating a school environment where every student can thrive.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect school,” she said. “But there is such a thing as the right team, the right mindset, and the belief that we can always do better, for our students and for each other.”

For more information on Dr. Kelly’s addition to the Clarke Community School District or other information pertaining to the district, please reach out to the Clarke Administrative Offices at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA 50213 or call: (641) 342-4969.