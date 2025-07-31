Clarke County Hospital Receives $5,000 Grant from Bras for the Cause to Offer Free Well-Woman Exams

OSCEOLA, IA – Clarke County Hospital has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Bras for the Cause Foundation, supporting the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve access to preventative health care for women in the region.

With these funds, Clarke County Hospital will continue offering free well-woman exams to uninsured and underinsured women. The comprehensive exam includes:

3D Mammogram Screening and Image Reading

Cervical Screening

Lab Screening

Women interested in receiving a free well-woman exam must mention “Bras for the Cause funds” when scheduling their appointment. Services will be available at no cost until the grant funding is exhausted. To learn more or to schedule an exam, please call the Clarke County Clinic at (641) 342-2128.

“In rural communities like ours, access to preventative care is crucial but not always affordable for everyone,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful to Bras for the Cause for helping us remove financial barriers and provide lifesaving screenings to women who need them most.”

Founded in 2007, Bras for the Cause is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring all Iowans, regardless of insurance status, have access to mammograms, cervical screenings, and other related medical programs or services.

Clarke County Hospital is proud to partner with organizations like Bras for the Cause to advance women’s health and serve the needs of our community.