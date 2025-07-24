Clarke County Development Corporation Launches New NEXUS Funding Program to Streamline Community Investment

At the June meeting of the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC), the board of directors unanimously approved the launch of a newly structured funding initiative — the NEXUS Funding Program. This marks the most significant overhaul of the organization’s funding and grant programs in more than a decade, replacing the Discretionary Grant, Pillars Grant, and other legacy programs with a single, streamlined package designed for greater impact and efficiency.

“As the organization has evolved, the structure and administration of our previous grant programs had become increasingly complex,” said Andrew Clark, Executive Director of the CCDC. “When I came on board in September, one of the first tasks identified was to streamline our funding strategies and create processes that better serve our community.”

For over 50 years, the CCDC has worked side-by-side with local nonprofits and municipalities to drive economic and community development throughout Osceola and Clarke County. In 2000, the CCDC became the Qualifying Sponsoring Organization (QSO) and Gaming License Holder for Lakeside Hotel and Casino. Through this designation, and under the oversight of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC), a portion of the casino’s gaming revenue is reinvested annually into local community and economic development projects via the CCDC.

Over the years, CCDC grants and donations have supported a wide array of regional initiatives — from recreational trail expansions to technological upgrades in area schools. Funding has provided Clarke and Murray school districts with educational tech such as Chromebooks and interactive smart boards, along with other important upgrades. The Murray district recently worked with the CCDC to fund an advanced, interactive physical education program and equipment, while emergency response backpacks were funded and distributed to Clarke Community School educators and administrators. Most recently, in a bold move toward future-focused workforce education and business development, the CCDC committed more than $2 million toward the Osceola Regional Business Innovation and Training (ORBIT) Center, set to celebrate its grand opening later this month.

“These funds are essential to the vitality of our community and its economic success,” said Dave Opie, CEO at Clarke Electric Cooperative and CCDC Board Treasurer. “The CCDC’s funding programs act as a lifeline for local initiatives that might otherwise fall through the cracks due to budget limitations or shifting state or federal priorities.”

The NEXUS Funding Program was developed to consolidate and clarify the CCDC’s funding pathways, making the application process more consistent and more manageable. It also introduces stronger administrative oversight and streamlined reporting to ensure grant impacts are accurately documented for IRGC compliance.

“Each grant program we’ve created over the past 20 years served a specific audience with unique needs,” Clark added. “The new NEXUS program creates a unified structure that’s easier to manage, more consistent in its impact, and ultimately more valuable to the region.”

In 2024 alone, the CCDC distributed more than $1.2 million in funding and program support to nonprofits and public initiatives across Clarke County. With the introduction of the NEXUS Funding Program, the organization aims to strengthen and expand this impact for years to come.

The NEXUS Funding Program includes four primary avenues of participation:

Horizon Grant – For qualifying nonprofit projects and requests exceeding $100,000

– For qualifying nonprofit projects and requests exceeding $100,000 Spark Grant – For qualifying nonprofit projects and requests under $100,000

– For qualifying nonprofit projects and requests under $100,000 Flashpoint Fund – Designed for emergency or urgent funding needs

– Designed for emergency or urgent funding needs Community Donation – Offers two monthly donations of $500 each to qualifying applicants

All funding avenues require an application that will be reviewed by the board and/or grant committee during monthly board meetings. The Horizon and Spark Grants require a highly detailed application, including a project purpose, an impact statement, financial documentation, and a minimum of 1-to-1 matching component. The Horizon and Spark Grants and the Flashpoint Fund also require post grant reporting by the applicants.

With the board’s June approval, the next step for the NEXUS Funding Program will be to offer the guidelines and application documents through an online intake application portal for those interested in using the program. Until the online portal is completed, interested parties can contact the CCDC or download the PDFs from the site to get started.

For more information about the NEXUS Funding Program or other questions regarding funding or programming through the Clarke County Development Corporation, please visit: https://osceolaclarkedev.com or contact the Clarke County Development Corporation at (641) 342-2944.