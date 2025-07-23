July 24, 2025

Colt Cadets to Clarke Campus

July 23 and 24

By Clarke Community Schools
Colt Cadets practice at Clarke July 23 and 24, 2025.

Clarke Community School District is thrilled to welcome the Colt Cadets to campus!

The Colt Cadets are a talented youth drum and bugle corps based out of Dubuque, Iowa. Known for their passion, precision, and powerful performances, this group is part of the world-class Colts organization that helps young musicians grow through music and teamwork.

They’ll be staying with us for three nights and using our facilities to rehearse — and we want YOU to be part of the experience!

Community Invitation: Join us for their open rehearsals

Wednesday & Thursday (July 23 and 24)

6:45 PM – 9:00 PM

Clarke Campus

Come watch this incredible group in action and enjoy the music in the summer air!