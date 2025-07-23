Colt Cadets to Clarke Campus

Clarke Community School District is thrilled to welcome the Colt Cadets to campus!

The Colt Cadets are a talented youth drum and bugle corps based out of Dubuque, Iowa. Known for their passion, precision, and powerful performances, this group is part of the world-class Colts organization that helps young musicians grow through music and teamwork.

They’ll be staying with us for three nights and using our facilities to rehearse — and we want YOU to be part of the experience!

Community Invitation: Join us for their open rehearsals

Wednesday & Thursday (July 23 and 24)

6:45 PM – 9:00 PM

Clarke Campus

Come watch this incredible group in action and enjoy the music in the summer air!