Osceola Water Works Announces Water Main Replacement Program

As part of ongoing efforts to improve and modernize Osceola’s water infrastructure, Osceola Water Works will begin the first of several planned water main replacement projects. This annual replacement program is designed to proactively tackle the community’s aging framework head-on. High-priority areas that have experienced repeated main breaks and service disruptions over the last several years will be the immediate focus. This year’s focus will be on the 200 Block of West Garfield Street and the 600 Block of North Fillmore Street.

The upcoming project will include the installation of approximately 768 feet of new 6-inch water main. Along with the new main, Water Works will install 2 new fire hydrants, 6 new gate valves, and replace 10 water service connections to nearby properties. Any lead or galvanized service lines discovered during the project will also be fully replaced during the upgrade.

“Delivering safe reliable water to our customers is our number one priority as a water utility. Implementing this annual replacement program will allow us to ensure we have an infrastructure in place that is reliable. By targeting areas with high rates of main break failures and service issues first, we can reduce emergency repairs and improve service reliability.” said Brandon Patterson, Superintendent of Osceola Water Works.

Please refer to the map for the affected water main area:

The project is expected to begin on the last week of July and should progress quickly once underway. As with any major infrastructure project, temporary water outages and street closures will be necessary to complete the work safely and efficiently. Detours will be clearly marked, and Osceola Water Works will coordinate directly with residents in the impacted areas throughout the duration of the project.

“This is a significant step in addressing water reliability and safety for our community,” said Patterson. “We appreciate the patience of our customers while we work to ensure Osceola has a dependable water system for the future.”