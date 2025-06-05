Clarke County Reservoir Project Advances as Review Process Continues

After submitting a finalized Plan-EIS to the National Water Management Center (NWMC), the CCRC has taken another step forward in its journey to bring a regional water source to South-Central Iowa. The NWMC has returned the Plan-EIS to the Iowa office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) with comments and technical questions to be addressed before the plan can move into the next phase..

One recurring comment in the feedback is the need to further clarify the reservoir’s primary purpose and its specific importance to agricultural production. From the beginning, the CCRC’s mission has been centered on serving the region’s agricultural needs, and this clarification request provides an opportunity to make that intention crystal clear.

“This request doesn’t necessarily slow us down,” said CCRC Project Coordinator Dave Beck. “It’s just another necessary step to ensure the plan is fully aligned with NRCS requirements and accurately reflects our purpose.”

Once the Iowa NRCS receives and incorporates responses to all comments, the Plan-EIS will move toward final approval at the state level. After that, the document will be submitted to the federal level for funding verification, a major milestone that will put the project closer to its goal than ever before.

The CCRC remains focused and confident as they continue to move step-by-step through the process, committed to making sure every detail is addressed to meet federal and state standards. With strong local leadership and decades of planning, the commission continues to move closer to making the Clarke County Reservoir a reality for the region’s agricultural future.