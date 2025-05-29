Local airport to hold first annual Fly-In in members’ honor

Osceola – The Osceola Municipal Airport (I75) is proud to host the first annual Jim and Mary Ellen Kimball Memorial Fly-In and Cruise-In on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. This special event, open to the public, will celebrate the legacy of two passionate aviators and community supporters, while offering a full day of fun for all ages.

The event will feature a classic car show, aircraft displays, games, raffle drawings, a bounce house for children, a variety of food options, local vendors, and more—making it a can’t-miss occasion for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

Dr. James Kimball and his wife, Mary Ellen, were longtime champions of aviation in Osceola. A dedicated pilot for decades, Dr. Kimball earned his IFR (instrument flight rules) rating, enabling him to fly safely in low-visibility conditions using cockpit instruments. Mary Ellen became a licensed pilot in her sixties and remained an active flyer, frequently taking to the skies in her distinctive orange and white Cessna 150.

Together, the Kimballs made a lasting impact on the local aviation community. Dr. Kimball was certified to conduct FAA flight physicals, while Mary Ellen was an engaged member of the Ninety-Nines – International Organization of Women Pilots and the Young Eagles Program. The couple were also members of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

This inaugural event honors their remarkable contributions to both aviation and the Osceola community.

Join us for a day of celebration, remembrance, and aviation excitement. You never know what—or who—might fly in!