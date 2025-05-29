With just a little over a month until July 4, questions have been swirling regarding Osceola’s annual Fourth of July celebration - is it still happening, where will the carnival be held and perhaps most asked, what is the parade route? The answers are yes, downtown and mainly Cass Street.

“Things might look a little different this Fourth of July, but the good vibes are here to stay,” Osceola Chamber Main Street events coordinator Leslie Torres said. “The downtown construction is a sign of progress for our community, and it shouldn’t get in the way of a good time. Let’s keep the energy up and Let Sparks Fly!”

Parade

2025 Osceola Fourth of July parade route.

With the normal parade route of Main Street to Washington to Jackson not feasible this year, the Fourth of July Committee with input from law enforcement and emergency management have chosen Cass Street as the parade route. Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade will start at the intersection of South Kossuth and East Cass Street and proceed west along Cass. After crossing Highway 69, the route will continue down West Cass before turning south on South Jackson Street and exiting onto Highway 34.

As Cass Street normally serves as the staging area for the parade, new areas have been designated this year. Floats, outside departments and political floats will stage on the north side of South Kossuth Street near the start of the parade line. The south side of South Kossuth is where the color guard, American Legion, Grand Marshal, city and county elected officials and Boys Scouts will gather. Cars, tractors and ATVs will stage on East Cass and South Dewey Street south of the elementary school. Cycling kids and walkers will stage on South Dewey Street on the north side of the elementary building. Ball teams and horses will gather in the elementary staff parking lot.

Osceola's Fourth of July parade will travel mostly down Cass Street this year, as Main Street is closed off for construction. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

George Norris serves as this year’s parade marshall. He will be joined by the winners of the Little Miss and Mister contest, which will be determined July 3.

Staging begins at 8:30 a.m., and there are no forms required to participate.

Carnival and fireworks

Kenny’s Funland will be up and running from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. The Little Miss and Mister contest will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 7. BRNT takes the stage at 7:15, and the Spark the Night 5k Glow Run (formerly the Firecracker Fun Run) starts at 8:15 p.m. There will be four age groups - 13-19, 20-35, 36-55 and 56+.

Opening ceremonies begin the evening of July 3. Last year's parade marshall, Duyane Fletcher, rang the courtyard bell to open the celebration. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

The Glow Run will follow the same route as last year - starting at the fire station, north on Fillmore Street to Clarke High School where runners will veer off and run clockwise around Q-Pond before ending at Clark High School. Runners can then head over to the Fern Underwood Pool for a pool party. Registration begins at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station. Each dollar raised for the run will help support next year’s celebration of Osceola’s 175th birthday.

On Friday, the carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Start your day off with a pancake breakfast courtesy of local Boy Scouts at 8 a.m. at the fire hall. Following the parade at 10, the annual pie auction will be held at 11:30 a.m.; those who wish to enter can drop their pies off at First National Bank’s downtown location the day prior from 2 to 4 p.m. Studio 201 takes the bandstand stage at 12 p.m., followed by a talent show and lip sync battle at 12:30 p.m.; this year’s talent show is not a Bill Riley talent show.

At 1:30 p.m., the Eagles Line Dancers will perform. The Imperial Mudpuppies band starts up at 2 p.m., with Route 66 providing music at 6:30 p.m. Out at the fairgrounds, Junction Town Showdown Truck Show & Tractor Pull will start at 6 p.m. The fireworks will be going skyward at 10 p.m. from the hill behind Lakeside Hotel Casino.

Saturday, July 5 has the carnival from 12 to 9 p.m. and a day of fun activities.

The carnival is still on for this year's Osceola Fourth of July celebration, on the square like always. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Zoops Fun Zone will be back in town, hosting a Bubble Zone from 11 a.m. to noon, balloons and tattoos from 1 to 2 p.m. and a foam zone from 3 to 4. Pedal pull registration starts at 11:30 a.m., with the event starting at noon. At 1 p.m., the Half Moons perform on the bandstand.

New this year is the Hay Bale Throwing Olympics. The idea was brought to the Fourth of July committee by member Angie Williams, who saw it on Facebook.

“[I] thought it was such a fun, lighthearted concept,” Williams said. “Given that Osceola is rooted in agriculture and hard work, it just felt like the perfect fit for our community—something that brings people together, gets everyone laughing and celebrates our rural spirit in a unique way.”

Participants will be divided into four age groups - 13-19, 20-35, 36-55 and 56+. They will then use their own brute strength to loft square hay bales over a horizontal pole that will gradually get higher and higher. The person in each age group to throw the bale the highest without knocking the pole off will win.

No registration is required, just show up and try your hand at throwing. The games begin at 4 p.m.

The truck and tractor show starts at the fairgrounds at 6 p.m., and back on the bandstand Garret & The Relics start at 6:30 p.m.

Courthouse restrooms will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 4 and 5. Port-a-potties will be available for use throughout the festivities.

Sunday marks the final day of the carnival, running from 1 to 7 p.m. A patriotic church service will take place at 11 a.m. on the bandstand with Don Billington’s Christian Band performing at 1p.m.

Forms, additional info

For forms for the pie contest, talent show and lip sync battle, Little Miss and Mister and Glow Run can be found on the Chamber’s website at: https://www.osceolachamber.com/4th-of-july/. Information can also be found for vendors and food vendors.

For the most updated information or potential schedule changes, make sure to follow Osceola’s 4th of July Celebration page on Facebook, or contact Osceola Chamber Main Street.

“Come hang out and enjoy the celebration! Osceola Chamber Main Street has been working hard behind the scenes to bring it all together,” Torres said. We’ve packed it with fun, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”