Community gathers to remember Kimballs

Three upcoming events will be held in Osceola in memory of Dr. James and Mary Ellen Kimball. On Saturday, May 31st from 3- 6 p.m. the Kimball Family is hosting a Celebration of Life at Lakeside Hotel Casino, with heartfelt remarks from family and friends beginning at 4 p.m. The public is invited to honor their memory and share in this special occasion.

Also on May 31st, the Clarke Area Arts Council invites all to the opening of a Free Art Exhibit in the Lakeside Hotel Lobby, 777 Casino Drive, Osceola from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring Mary Ellen Kimball’s artistic creations in clay and her beautifully done paintings and prints. This exhibit runs through July, and is the latest installment by the Arts Council featuring and displaying the work of local artists.

Mary Ellen, organizer and former president of the Clarke Area Arts Council, with the support of Lakeside, initiated these two month long exhibits that have, for the past couple of years, displayed the works of local painters, photographers, sculptors, woodworkers, model plane creators and mixed medium artists, and hosted an opening day meet and greet reception that allowed the public to visit with and get to know the artisans.

Mary Ellen was well known in the local and state art world for her exquisite pottery creations, many of which will be on display. Current Arts Council President Kate Emanuel has continued curating these displays for the enjoyment of both Clarke County residents and visitors to our community.

The third event, brought about by the Kimballs love of aviation, is the First Annual Memorial Jim and Mary Ellen Kimball Fly-In and Cruise-In on Sunday, June 8, 2025 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Osceola Municipal Airport.

The celebration features breakfast and lunch, food trucks, games and drawings, classic cars and aircraft fly-ins, vendors and more, and is hosted by Osceola Municipal Airport, Hotel Osceola Project, FK Taber and Linda Persels. This event is open to the public and perfect for families, aviation lovers and car enthusiasts.

The Kimballs were known for their philanthropy and dedicated their time, efforts and resources over the years to the communities of Osceola, Clarke County and the State of Iowa, actively supporting the South Central Iowa Community Foundation and creating the Kimball Family Foundation for the Arts and Medical Education, which provides financial assistance for the education of south central Iowa students.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Kimball Family Foundation for Medicine and the Arts through the South Central Iowa Community Foundation, the Clarke Area Arts Council, or any of the many other charitable organizations which the Kimballs supported.