College news, 5-29-2025

PELLA – Central College students were recognized during the annual Scholarship Dinner for scholarships earned and applied to the 2024-25 academic year.

Osceola

Alissa Henry received the Joel Milan Shields Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Scholarship in Honor of Caitlin & Caleigh Roe. Henry is a member of the Class of 2028.

Victoria Henry received the Joel Milan Shields Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Scholarship in Honor of Caitlin & Caleigh Roe. Henry is a member of the Class of 2028.

Shay Mathews received the Coach Jack Walvoord Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Mathews is a member of the Class of 2028.

Josue Torres received the Coach Jack Walvoord Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Torres is a member of the Class of 2025.

Jesus Vega received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Vega is a member of the Class of 2028.

Noemi Vega received the Eugene E. Wormhoudt Scholarship, Frank & Dorothy Kressen Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Vega is a member of the Class of 2025.

New Virginia

MacKenzie Loomis received the Journey Scholarship Fund and The Eilers Family Science Scholarship. Loomis is a member of the Class of 2027.

–––––

STORM LAKE – Buena Vista University congratulates more than 545 students who were named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.

Autumn Morrison, Osceola

–––––

CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailee Fry, Osceola, who was among a group of truly exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College. Fry was awarded a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English and Communication Studies.