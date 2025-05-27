College news, 5-29-2025

PELLA – Central College students were recognized during the annual Scholarship Dinner for scholarships earned and applied to the 2024-25 academic year.
Osceola
Alissa Henry received the Joel Milan Shields Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Scholarship in Honor of Caitlin & Caleigh Roe. Henry is a member of the Class of 2028.
Victoria Henry received the Joel Milan Shields Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Scholarship in Honor of Caitlin & Caleigh Roe. Henry is a member of the Class of 2028.
Shay Mathews received the Coach Jack Walvoord Scholarship and Journey Scholarship Fund. Mathews is a member of the Class of 2028.
Josue Torres received the Coach Jack Walvoord Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Torres is a member of the Class of 2025.
Jesus Vega received the Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Vega is a member of the Class of 2028.
Noemi Vega received the Eugene E. Wormhoudt Scholarship, Frank & Dorothy Kressen Scholarship, Journey Scholarship Fund and Wilbur T. Washington Diversity Scholarship. Vega is a member of the Class of 2025.
New Virginia
MacKenzie Loomis received the Journey Scholarship Fund and The Eilers Family Science Scholarship. Loomis is a member of the Class of 2027.
–––––
STORM LAKE – Buena Vista University congratulates more than 545 students who were named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester.
Autumn Morrison, Osceola
–––––
CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailee Fry, Osceola, who was among a group of truly exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College. Fry was awarded a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English and Communication Studies.