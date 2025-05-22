Road ordinances roll through

The second set of public hearings regarding a proposed ordinance for level B roads and a proposed amendment to level C roads in the county saw waiving of the third readings and passage of both at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Both ordinances deal with the supervisors’ ability to classify roads as level B or C. At the first set of hearings held May 5, Clarke County Engineer Justin Savage explained that no roads were being assigned any classification at that point, just that the ordinances were necessary to give the supervisors the authority to do so at a later date if deemed necessary.

Proposed ordinances

Clarke County did not have an ordinance for level B roads, which proposed Ordinance 40 would cover. The ordinance would give the county the authority to classify certain roads as level B in order to provide for a reduced level of maintenance. The classification may be made by the supervisors after consultation with the county engineer and through a resolution process. Notice of any proposed action and specifics would be published as required by law.

The proposed amendment to Ordinance 41 pertained to level C roads. The ordinance would give the county the authority to classify certain roads as level C in order to provide for a reduced level of maintenance. The classification may be made by the supervisors after consultation with the county engineer and through a resolution process. Notice of any proposed action and specifics would be published as required by law.

Several citizens spoke against the proposed ordinances at Monday’s hearings.

Concern over maintenance on roads was talked about, as many said that the gravel roads aren’t being well-maintained as it is without even thinking about dirt roads.

One said the ordinances were being pushed through as a way to shut down the county and the taxpayers who use the roads on a daily basis.

When asked how many times a year a level B road would be graded, Savage said that would be established at such a time a road were to be classified level B. He reiterated the process at this point was simply to have the ability to classify a road as level B or C. When asked why there were signs being put up in the county - some as recently as last week - if maintenance on roads hadn’t been decided, Savage said that was something that had been in process before he was hired.

Questions were raised over the need to have the ordinances at all, if things had been working fine for years.

“I find it strange [that] all the sudden we gotta have an ordinance…Cause someone says we gotta do something different to give you more power? I’m opposed to that,” one citizen said.

Opposition to the closure or reduced access of roads, as any roads that would be classified as level C would be gated with only adjoining landowners permitted access, brought up the hardships they would induce.

Many talked about how they use dirt roads as quicker routes to paved roads or other properties, cutting down on miles of travel. The potential for family members not listed on the deed of adjoining landowners on a level C road and being charged with trespassing was brought forth as a concern.

“I don’t think people realize the gravity of this ordinance and how this limits freedom,” another citizen said.

After the hearing for proposed ordinance pertaining to level B roads, supervisor Dean Robins made a motion that was seconded by supervisor Brian Sorensen to waive the third treading and to approve Ordinance 40.

At the end of the hearing for the ordinance amendment pertaining to level C classification, Robins motioned to waive the third reading and approved the amendment to Ordinance 41, seconded by Sorensen.

“Whatever level it’s been maintained before, we’re not changing anything,” supervisor Randy Dunbar said after the second ordinance passed. About having ordinances for classifications, he stated, “ It needs to be done…Shoulda been done a long time ago but it wasn’t so we’re taking care of it.”

Any changes to road classifications will require public hearings and appropriate notices prior to any change.