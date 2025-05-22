Flowers to add vibrance to downtown Osceola

Over the past few years, Osceola Chamber Main Street has been working on beautifying the downtown Osceola area through a series of phases that incorporate ambiance and bring curb appeal to the area. With the first phase of lighting mostly completed, the OCMS Design Committee is moving on to their next endeavor - flowers.

Design committee member and current OCMS board president Paula McClaflin spoke at OCMS’ February board meeting about the latest beautification idea.

“We are going to work with a landscape architect to design the inside flower beds so everything matches,” McClaflin said, calling for a uniform continuity of the flowers.

The initial plan is to have 40 hanging baskets for 20 light poles, as well as eight decorative pots.

The hanging baskets will come from New York and are self-watering with a lifetime warranty. The pots will also be self-watering and movable, so they can be situated at different strategic locations around the square throughout the streetscape project. Once construction is finished, they may move into the bump-outs.

Flowers will also be seen south down Main Street to Highway 34 and north to the Osceola Depot. With hardier and more drought-resistant flowers planned in addition to the self-watering aspect, the design committee anticipates less frequent watering will need to be done over the summer months.

“By adding flower baskets and pots around the square, it will enhance not only the beauty but the charm of downtown Osceola,” OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels said.

While the design committee and other OCMS volunteers generally take care of the planting, watering and upkeep, they are looking to hire Mike Anderson for a 26-week period to do just that. Anderson is the former outdoor maintenance man for Clarke County Hospital, who for many years tended to the hanging baskets that adorned the parking lots and outside structures of the hospital. In his time at the hospital, Anderson designed a bracket to install on the light poles that would support the heavier baskets, which OCMS will look to purchase for this project.

“[Mike] wants to be a big part of this. It’s a 26-week gig for him, and we’d be better for it,” McClaflin said.

Ready to go

OCMS started work this week to get the baskets and planters ready to go with supertunia petunias, which will remain through showy October. It is expected the varieties in the pots will be more perennial-type flowers.

An aspect of the flower project that they hope appeals to the public is that these can be memorial baskets or pots, similar to the benches and bollards in the courtyard. Businesses and individuals can sponsor the fixtures, but the flowers that will go in them will be chosen by the design committee with the help of Anderson and the landscape architect to stick with a uniform look.

The total cost of the project comes in at $22,725, which includes the self-watering hanging baskets and planters, shipping, flowers, brackets, potting supplies, maintenance supplies and a seasonal donation of water. McClaflin presented the project at the March 4 Osceola City Council meeting where she requested partnership from the city for one-third of the cost of the project, $7,575.

“If we went into a partnership, everybody can claim this, everybody can be proud of it,” McClaflin said.

The council approved the request of up to the $7,575 as an in-kind donation, which may include any old equipment not being used by the city or that was marked to be phased out.

“For seven grand, of which half of that’s going to last at least 10 years, it’s a great investment for beautification in our community,” councilman Tom Bahls said.

McClaflin was hopeful that once everyone sees the efforts, they would jump in and be inspired to do something similar.

“This is our community…We don’t need to be a tourist spot, but should be more beautiful than what it is…we want to showcase our square and turn it into something we can all be proud of,” she said.

Clarke County Development Corporation approved a grant of $7,575 at the May 14 board meeting. Revelton Distillery has also matched with funds to help support OCMS’ beautification of downtown with the flowers.

Future design plans

Other design plans currently in the works for the square include a 3D train on the northwest corner of the square. It would be interactive and a photo opportunity for kids of all ages. The design committee is toying with the idea of placing inlay pavers within the courtyard that would be painted to look like train tracks leading up to the structure. They have reached out to local businesses to see if any can do in-kind donations to help with either the purchase or construction of a train.

Work in the alleyways will continue with bistro lighting and wrought-iron entryways, with an intent to name each alleyway in honor of someone important to Osceola. OCMS would like to install lighting at the Depot, and possibly another cut-out or photo opp attraction.

More murals are planned to be installed, all of which include a hidden honeybee as a nod to Revelton Distillery. Anyone who is interested in having a mural placed on their business is encouraged to reach out to OCMS.

OCMS also welcomes volunteers to the design committee, which is comprised of seven volunteers: Molly Crawford, Eckels, Laura Langholz, McClaflin, Jan Rychnovsky, Teresa Woods and Deb Yorba. Volunteer who would like to assist in the upkeep of the flowers are encouraged to reach out to OCMS.