Sunday marked the 148th commencement ceremony of Clarke Community High School, as the class of 2025 walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Senior Brody Feehan welcomed Osceola American Legion Davis-Pence Post 69 members Gregg Silvers and Les Van Hesswyk as they presented the American flag. After the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, incoming high school principal Ruby Clyde welcomed all to the ceremony.

“Today we celebrate more than just the completion of high school - we celebrate growth, determination and the unforgettable journey theses students have taken to arrive at this moment,” Clyde said. “Graduation is not just a ceremony, it’s a milestone; a bridge between childhood and adulthood.”

She spoke of the emotions that go into the day - joy, pride and perhaps disbelief in some that they had finally made it to the end of high school.

“Each of you have brought something unique to the school and each of you leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,” Clyde said, adding the entire staff was proud of them.

The graduate speaker for commencement was Madelyn Sweeney, who spoke of the memories the class had made together and shared.

“It seemed like a distant thought that would never become a reality…that we’re officially here. It’s undeniable that time has gone far too fast for far too many of us,” Sweeney said.

She spoke of how the memories the class has made over their school years are more valuable than anything else, and will carry them throughout their futures. She touched on how they are also leaving memories with the teachers, staff and families.

“These impactful moments with our role models and peers have turned us into the people we are today,” Sweeney said. “Of those who walk the stage today, there’s a possibility that some of us may never see each other again…[but] our memories here are lifelong.”

The seniors handed out their chosen class flower, tulips, to their loved ones and Clarke chamber choir followed with a song.

After a slideshow presentation, Clarke Superintendent Kurt DeVore spoke to the seniors about their last firsts and first lasts experienced during their school career.

He called on them to reflect on August 2011, their first last day of preschool, then August 2012, their first last day of kindergarten. Friday, March 13, 2020, their last day of seventh grade as COVID shut down schools across the state. August 2021 marked the beginning of their high school journey, and this year the experience of first lasts - first last homecoming, concerts and athletic competitions.

“Each of these moments is a marker in your story. A story that continues, not ends, today,” DeVore said.

DeVore listed the honors and achievements completed by the class:

In speech and drama, the class has national speech and debate qualifiers ten times over; two Iowa High School Speech Association all-state performers; 15 students who participated in four or more Clarke on-stage performances; one, two-time Iowa High School Music Theater Association triple-threat nominee and one, one-time triple-threat nominee.

In vocal music, 15 Division I ratings at state; two outstanding performer recognition from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Association; nine lead musical roles and multiple South Central Conference soloists.

In instrumental music, 66 jazz band pins, 46 pep band pins, 41 band certificates, 34 letters, 22 chevrons, 13 Division I rating and 14 Division II ratings.

In athletics, seven girls and four boys participated at the state level; nine girls and 13 boys received the South Central Conference academic award and the same number of the state academic award; 16 girls received letters with 49 total overall; 27 boys lettered with 105 overall.

In the area of FFA, the graduating members launched the Clarke Elementary Ag Club and have continued to work to mentor new members. They have received credentials in CDL, AI, drone operations including FAA trust certs and beef advocacy.

The building trades class have completed two houses.

In academics, 13 are members of National Honor Society; 19 with a GPA of 3.25-3.75; nine with GPA of 3.75-3.00; 10 with GPA of 4.0+; 16 career and technical education certificates; one welding diploma through SWCC; $350,000 awarded in scholarships and four received full tuition to Iowa State University for four years.

This year’s graduating class also marks the first year for Clarke graduates to receive an Iowa Seal of Biliteracy on their diplomas, achieved by five seniors; biliteracy is reading, writing and speaking in both English and Spanish. Starting in 11 years, more than 40 students a year are expected to graduate biliterate, as part of Clarke’s dual language program started this year.

“The legacy you create is yours to shape. Life is a precious gift, never take it for granted. Expect great things and plan boldly for your future,” DeVore said. Speaking for the entire school, he said,

“It has been an honor to witness growth and your strength and your success.”

As diplomas were handed out and seniors returned to their seats, Clyde left the newest Clarke alumni with a final thought, that success isn’t about having everything figured out and learning to accept failure.

“You will make mistakes. That’s part of the deal. But if you stay grounded in who you are and what you value, you will be just fine,” Clyde said. “And when the world gets loud…remember where you came from. Remember that you have a whole school community cheering you on.”