Raises approved for county employees

Despite a suggestion from the public to “trim the fat” in the courthouse, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approved pay raises for elected officials, deputies, non-union employees and employees at the jail at their Monday meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, two citizens spoke against the proposed pay increases for the Fiscal Year 2026 salaries.

“I think your budget’s too high for the property taxes, and I’m wondering have you done your own analysis for let’s say the courthouse people,” one citizen said, asking how the salaries compared to others in the community. “All of these elected people knew what they were going to be paid when they ran for office.”

It was questioned if the sheriff’s department was requesting raises because the courthouse employees were potentially getting raises, or if they felt their employees were not paid enough.

Another citizen suggested that budgets should be cut by 10%, and that there are too many deputies in the courthouse. He questioned why the deputies couldn’t multitask, using the treasurer’s office as an example, where there is a deputy for property taxes and another for vehicle registration.

“Money is money,” the citizen said.

Clarke County Treasurer Jessica Smith explained that in the given example, those are two separate systems for the money received. When pointed out that having fewer people in the office would create more waiting for people trying to pay their bills, the citizen said he didn’t see that many people in there waiting as it was.

“We do not have too many employees in my office,” Smith said, saying that had been her opinion before she had been an employee and treasurer.

After public comments, the supervisor approved 3% increases to salaries of elected officials and deputies. Non-union employees had salary increases ranging from 3% to 10%. Non-union employees include the assistant to the county engineer, custodial staff, driver’s license examiner, part-time passport clerk, sheriff’s clerk and assistant clerk, assistant county attorney and county attorney office manager. Base pay wage increase for the sheriff’s union contract was approved at 3%. Dispatch and jailers received a 6% increase. The reason cited was that it needed to catch them up to what other dispatchers and jailers make in the area. Auditor Jessica Graves was appointed as the budget director for FY 26, to receive a $4,500 stipend for the fiscal year.

The supervisors and Smith all said they do compare like-counties, and look at the the five counties above and below Clarke in terms of property taxes.