Clarke County Hospital Bids Farewell to Retiring CEO Brian Evans

Clarke County Hospital announces the retirement of longtime CEO Brian Evans, marking the conclusion of an impressive career dedicated to advancing healthcare in the community. Brian’s retirement comes after nearly two decades of service as CEO and over two decades of commitment to Clarke County Hospital.

Brian Evans began his journey with Clarke County Hospital in February 2005 when he stepped into the role of Interim CEO, later assuming the position permanently in May 2005. Prior to that, he served as Director of Rural Health Resources for UnityPoint Health starting in September 2002.

Brian played an instrumental role in expanding hospital services, enhancing patient care, and fostering strong relationships within the community throughout his 20 years as CEO. Under his leadership, Clarke County Hospital experienced remarkable growth and transformation, achieving several key milestones, such as the expansion of specialty services, improved community outreach programs, and facility enhancements that improved the overall patient experience. Since 2005, Brian has guided the hospital through $61.9 million in facility improvements and expansions, ensuring the hospital meets the evolving healthcare needs of the region. His dedication to developing services, expanding staff, and improving patient care has left an enduring impact.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership, Brian was named the 2023 UnityPoint Health Influential Leader Award recipient. This prestigious award honors a leader who promotes an organization’s mission, vision, and values while demonstrating extraordinary leadership. He was recognized as a role model who creates an environment where attributes of trust, compassion, mutual respect and continued professional development are demonstrated and supported.

During Brian’s tenure, Clarke County Hospital earned national recognition five times as a Top Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospital also saw significant growth in its workforce and financial stability. The number of employees grew from 129 in 2005 to 265 in 2025. Annual payroll expanded from $4.1 million in 2005 to $15.4 million in 2024. Annual patient visits doubled, increasing from 52,974 in 2005 to 119,297 in 2024. In addition, during Brian’s tenure, the hospital successfully reduced the dollar asking and/or levy rate 16 of his 20-year tenure, a reduction in the hospital’s levy rate of 38%.

Throughout his career, Brian demonstrated an incredible commitment to healthcare and the broader community. In addition to his impactful leadership at Clarke County Hospital, he actively contributed his time and expertise to numerous boards and committees, working to improve healthcare access, foster partnerships and support local development. His dedication extended far beyond hospital walls, reflecting his passion for strengthening the well-being of Clarke County and rural Iowa. His involvement included:

Iowa Rural Specialty Consortium Board of Directors

HealthNet Connect Board of Directors

HealthNet Connect Telehealth Executive Committee

UPH Central Iowa OSC Operating Committee

UnityPoint Rural Health Alliance (President Board of Directors and Secretary Board of Trustees)

Clarke County Hospital Foundation Board Member

Iowa Hospital Education & Research Foundation (IHERF) Board Member

Osceola Chamber Main Street Board Member

Clarke County Development Corporation Board Member

As Brian steps into retirement, Clarke County Hospital expresses immense gratitude for his dedicated service and transformative leadership. His efforts have significantly enhanced the hospital’s ability to deliver quality healthcare services to the community. “Brian’s leadership has had a lasting impact on Clarke County Hospital, and his commitment to advancing healthcare in our region will not be forgotten,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

The hospital invites community members to celebrate Brian Evans’ impactful career at a reception in the Clarke County Hospital Café on Thursday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity for staff, patients and community members to express their gratitude and well wishes as Brian embarks on his well-deserved retirement.