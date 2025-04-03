Clarke County Reservoir Project Reaches Significant Milestone

Clarke County Reservoir Commission (CCRC) has submitted the finalized Draft Plan-EIS to the National Water Management Center (NWMC) for review. This is a step that has been a long time in process and is an incredible milestone for the commission.

The CCRC has been working with the Iowa - National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to perform the necessary steps to conserve Iowa’s soil, water, air and other natural resources that may be affected through the construction of the proposed reservoir. In 2011, the commission had gone through these studies and mitigation plans with the NRCS, only to have federal funding removed and base requirements changed, forcing the commission to start from scratch when funding was made available again in 2021. With the submission of the Plan-EIS to NWMC, the project has now progressed beyond previous attempts and is closer to completion than ever before.

“After decades of hard work, we’re thrilled to have reached this milestone,” said CCRC Project Coordinator Dave Beck. “Even though there are still several steps to take before breaking ground, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The NWMC team will do a deep technical review of the plan, ensuring that the commission has included all the necessary information to secure federal funding. Once those comments are returned to the Iowa NRCS, next steps will be a final programmatic review before submitting the plan for public review by late August or September of this year. Interested state and federal agencies will also be given an opportunity to review and comment during the public review period.

Following the public review , NRCS-Iowa and CCRC will complete any additions and revisions needed for the document as a result of those reviews. NRCS-Iowa will then be able to approve the plan EIS, currently estimated to occur in December 2025. This will allow CCRC to apply for NRCS funding to complete the final design of the dam, mitigation measures, and water supply components of the project. Final design and obtaining necessary permits are expected to take about two years. Construction bids and construction should begin during 2028, assuming full program funding by Congress.

“We are closer than ever to seeing the reservoir become a reality,” said Ty Wheeler, Commission Chairperson. “The dedication of every commission member and the leadership of our project manager Dave Beck, has brought us farther than we’ve ever been to making this regional water source happen.”

If you have questions or would like additional information about the Clarke County Reservoir Commission or the development of the Clarke County Reservoir, please visit: www.ClarkeCountyReservoir.info or contact CCRC Project Coordinator, Dave Beck at dave.beck@southerniowarcd.org