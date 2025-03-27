SCICAP offers low-income home energy assistance

South Central Iowa Community Action Program is still taking applications for the 2024-2025 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, Division of Community Action Agencies and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

The SCICAP Outreach Location for Clarke County will be taking applications from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1 - 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Applications will be taken through April 30 at 114 S. Fillmore St., Suite 2, Osceola.

Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating, electric bill, social security card documentation for all household members and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past thirty days or for the past calendar year.

This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.

All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for the past 30 days, the last 12 month or the last calendar year, whichever is more beneficial.