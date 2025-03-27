Clarke eighth graders to SCC Honor Band

Thirteen eighth grade band members will be representing Clarke Middle School in the South Central Conference Honor Band on Monday, March 31.

Other schools in the conference include Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Chariton, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville. Centerville will host the event this year.

The Clarke eighth grade band will be represented by Arrianna Parrish-Day - flute, Klaire Blackford - clarinet, Naomi Medrano - bass clarinet, Jack Voss - alto saxophone, Joseph DeVore - tenor saxophone, Neo Mora - bari saxophone, Jordan Murphy - trumpet, Kenley Chesnut - trumpet, Kaitlyn Glenn - trumpet, Natalie Patino - French Horn, Matthew Magallon - trombone, Briana Garcia - euphonium and Liam Caldwell - percussion. All of these band members have been busy preparing their music with Christie Stortenbecker, the seventh and eighth grade band director at Clarke.

Students have been given four pieces of music to practice in advance of the honor band. On March 31, all of the students from the various schools will rehearse together at Centerville during the afternoon as an ensemble for the first time. That evening, they will present a concert for the public.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Simon Estes Auditorium of Centerville High School in Centerville. Admission to the concert is $3 per adult and $2 per student.

The guest conductor will be Jayson Gerth, one of the high school band directors from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill.