Clarke speech members advance to state

Eleven members of the Clarke Speech team are advancing on to the State Contest, following Individual Districts at Mount Ayr on March 1. Of 20 entries, 16 received Division 1 ratings.

Those who received Division I ratings and are advancing to the State Contest on March 15 are:

AJ Hendrickson – Prose Interpretation, Expository Address;Janie Antonie – Poetry, Storytelling;Emma Arnold – Original Oratory, Reviewing; Leah Flowers – Acting, Solo Musical Theatre; Evelyn Drake – Solo Musical Theatre, Lit Program; Micah Domina – Acting; Abbie Schlichte – Storytelling; Cayden Anderson – Acting; Moyra Hicks – Prose; Kierstin Smith – Expository Address; Macayla Hicks – Solo Musical Theatre

Speech team members who received Division II ratings were Peyton Shields, Sawyer Shields, Blaze Schiltz and Smith.