Streetscape update: W. Washington Street to be closed to traffic

Due to low temperatures last week, no work was done on the W. Washington St., the first phase of the Osceola Downtown Streetscape Project. With warmer weather in the forecast, crews were back to work this week.

On Monday, crews began mobilizing on site to prepare for additional demolition of Washington Street, which was closed to all traffic starting Tuesday. Pavement removal then began on the north side of the street, with plans to continue throughout the week.

During this time, the contractor will also begin installing water services to the buildings and businesses along the north side of W. Washington St., which will leave portions of the sidewalk temporarily unavailable at times. Businesses will remain open during this time, and may need to be access via back doors if the sidewalk in front is closed.

Washington Street will remain closed to traffic as water main and service installation continues over the coming weeks.

The section of road at the intersection of W. Washington and S. Fillmore Streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the Streetscape project.