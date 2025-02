Clarke Speech attended the East Iowa National Speech and Debate National Qualifier last week. Leah Flowers and AJ Hendrickson were champions in Duo Interpretation, Micah Domina champion in Humorous Interpretation, Flowers first alternate in Dramatic Interpretation and Hendrickson first alternate in Informative Speaking. Janie Antoine was named Senior of the Year for East Iowa. Clarke also won the Speech Sweepstakes, making them the top speech team in East Iowa.