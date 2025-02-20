Audit report released for Murray Community Schools

Terpstra Hoke and Associates P.C., Certified Public Accountants, on Feb. 7 released an audit report on Murray Community School District in Murray.

The District’s revenues totaled $5,290,084 for the year ended June 30, 2024, an 11.0% increase from the prior year. The significant increase in revenues is due to an increase in open enrollment tuition, as well as increases in state foundation aid and in federal grants. Expenses for the District operations totaled $4,751,112, a 5.0% increase from the prior year.

The auditor reported three findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found in the Schedule of Findings of this report. The District was provided with recommendations to address each of the findings. Two of the findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s office and on the Auditor of State’s website at: www.auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.