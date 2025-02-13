Iowa Learning Farms to Host Forestry on Tap in Indianola

Ames – Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Conservation Learning Group and Warren County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Forestry On Tap,” Thursday, February 20th from 6-7 p.m. at West Hill Brewing Co. in Indianola with complimentary food and beverages available for purchase beginning at 5:30pm.

The event will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions about conservation practices aimed to improve water quality and soil health, as well as managing risk from weather variability and climate change. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP by February 14 by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.

“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers, landowners, and urban residents to talk about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”

ISU hosts at the event will include Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Forestry Specialist, and Michelle Soupir, Iowa State University Professor of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. A member of the West Hill Brewing Co. team will begin the discussion by highlighting the importance of water quality in the brewing process.

This event is supported by a USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant award 2024-68016-42660. To learn more about planned field days, virtual field days, webinars and other conservation events, please visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/events-1