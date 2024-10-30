October 30, 2024

Hay, Jacobsen qualify for state cross country meet

By OST

Two Clarke cross country runners qualified for state last Thursday at the state qualifying meet at Red Oak - sophomore Izzy Hay and senior Claire Jacobsen.

Hay placed 15th of 69 female runners with a time of 22:30.27, and Jacobsen 16th with a time of 22:41.20.

The two will run at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Girls 2A state race.

Also running for the girls on Thursday was Natalie McGaw, who finished in 45th with a time of 25:44.39.

The varsity boys cross country team placed 12th of 13 with 288 team points. Of 90 runners, Micah Domina placed 31st with a time of 19:17.14, DeVante Caldwell in 43rd with a time 19:41.31, Luke Wade in 70th with a time of 21:37.45, Conner Williams in 73rd with a time of 22:00.35, Cole Jacobsen in 74th with a time of 22:04.55, Eric Francisco Pedro in 80th with a time of 22:52.27, and Brody Feehan in 83rd with a time of 23:11.33.

The race was the final one for seniors Domina, Caldwell, Williams, Francisco Pedro and Feehan.