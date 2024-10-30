Hay, Jacobsen qualify for state cross country meet

Two Clarke cross country runners qualified for state last Thursday at the state qualifying meet at Red Oak - sophomore Izzy Hay and senior Claire Jacobsen.

Hay placed 15th of 69 female runners with a time of 22:30.27, and Jacobsen 16th with a time of 22:41.20.

The two will run at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Girls 2A state race.

Also running for the girls on Thursday was Natalie McGaw, who finished in 45th with a time of 25:44.39.

The varsity boys cross country team placed 12th of 13 with 288 team points. Of 90 runners, Micah Domina placed 31st with a time of 19:17.14, DeVante Caldwell in 43rd with a time 19:41.31, Luke Wade in 70th with a time of 21:37.45, Conner Williams in 73rd with a time of 22:00.35, Cole Jacobsen in 74th with a time of 22:04.55, Eric Francisco Pedro in 80th with a time of 22:52.27, and Brody Feehan in 83rd with a time of 23:11.33.

The race was the final one for seniors Domina, Caldwell, Williams, Francisco Pedro and Feehan.