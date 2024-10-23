Murray senior night success

The Murray Mustangs finished their season with a bang at home, winning 65-14 over the Mormon Trail Saints. The win put Murray at 4-5 overall for the season, and a tie in fourth place in District 8 with a 2-4 record, behind Bedford, Lenox and Southeast Warren.

Nolan Gannon scored the first touchdown of the night for the Mustangs just over halfway through the first quarter. A point after kick by Austin Peterson was good. Mormon Trail responded a few minutes later with a pass to get six points of their own, with an unsuccessful attempt at two points after.

The second quarter saw Murray put 42 points on the board. Caden Page had three (one rushing, one receiving and one punt return), Gannon one rushing, Ayden Lamb on receiving and Wylee Wright one receiving. Three, two-point conversions were made by Wyatt Patton, Keegan Chew and Austin Peterson. There were two failed kicks and one failed conversion attempt.

The third quarter had eight points for Murray with a reception by Chew and a run after by Dominic Guerrero, and none for Mormon Trail. Both teams scored eight points in the final quarter of play.

Overall, Murray had 18 first down to Mormon Trail’s 10, with 12 rushing, five passing and one penalty. Gannon led in tackles with 10 total, including eight solo and 1.5 for loss. Karina Romero had the single sack of the game.

The game was the last for seniors Page, Peterson and Guerrero.

Results

Murray: 7-42-8-8

Mormon Trail: 6-0-0-8

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 2-26, Caden Page 15-143-1(TD), Wylee Wright 4-15, Nolan Gannon 7-87-2(TD)

PASSING

Chew 3/7-93-2(TD), Page 5/7-35-2(TD), Gannon 1/2-15-1(TD)

RECEIVING

Chew 3-19-1(TD), Page 1-15-1(TD), Keaton Brammer 2-74-1(TD), Ayden Lamb 2-16(TD), Wright 1-19(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 4.5-4-0-1.0, Page 5.5-3-0-0.5, AJ Clarke 4.0-4-0-0, Seth McMurry 2.5-1-0-1.0, Brammer 1.5-1-0-0, Lamb 5.0-4-0-0, Wright 4.0-1-0-0, Gannon 10.0-8-1.5, Wyatt Patton 2.0-0-0-0, Jack Myers 1.0-1-0-0, Grady Mongar 2.5-1-0-0.5, Brock Heaberlin 0.5-0-0-0, Karina Romero 1.0-1-1.0-1.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

Gannon 1

KICKING

Myers 1-21, Ely Yoder 3-113, Austin Peterson 6-2(TB)-210-1(PAT)

KICK RETURNS

Page 1-9, Lamb 1, Myers 1

PUNT RETURNS

Page 2-45-1(TD), Lamb 1-15

2-PT CONVERSIONS

Chew 2-4, Patton 1-2, Peterson 1-2, Dominic Guerrero 1-2