Local candidates file papers for November election

Several names were filed for various nonpartisan positions and one elected office, released after the Aug. 28 cutoff for the Nov. 5 election.
One filed for the position of Clarke County Attorney - to fill a vacancy, Johanna Olson. Olson is incumbent as county attorney after being appointed to the position by the board of supervisors. The position is a four-year term.
Three have filed for Clarke County Hospital Trustees - Terry Jacobsen, Kevin Klemesrud and Amy Lampe. All three currently serve on the board. The term is four years.
Three filed for a spot on the Clarke County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners board - Jeff Pollard, Barry Mateer and Haylee Pontier; Pollard is currently on the board. The term is four years.
There will be five candidates for Clarke County Agricultural Extension Council - Paula Hein, Amy Ewing, Joshua Manternach, Kim Hamilton and Jolleen Thacker. Both Hein and Manternach currently serve on the board. The term is four years.
One name was filed to fill a vacancy on the Clarke County Agricultural Extension Council, Julie Horton. The term is four years.
There are several township trustee and clerk positions that will appear on the November ballot, which are voted on by specific township:
Liberty Township Trustee: David Sereg, incumbent
Fremont Township Trustee: Tom Carson, incumbent
Washington Township Trustee: Paul E. Nelson, incumbent
Madison Township Trustee: Ryan Kirk, incumbent
Troy Township Trustee: David B. Flaherty, incumbent
Ward Township Trustee: Ralph Miller, incumbent
Ward Township Clerk - to fill a vacancy: Arthur Pontier
Osceola Township Trustee: Janene Nelson, incumbent
Jackson Township Trustee: John Carson, incumbent
Franklin Township Trustee: Ellen Danner, incumbent
Franklin Township Trustee - to fill a vacancy: no candidates filed.
Franklin Township Clerk - to fill a vacancy: no candidates filed.
Green Bay Township Trustee: Darwin Downing, incumbent
Knox Township Trustee: Lynn George, incumbent
Doyle Township Trustee: no candidates filed.