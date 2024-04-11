Clarke drama presents ‘Clue’

The Clarke High School drama department under the direction of Don May will be presenting ‘Clue’ for the first time Friday and Saturday at Clarke High School; both nights will have 7 p.m. showings.

Based on the 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, ‘Clue’ for the stage was written by Sandy Rustin. Rustin’s version of the play is described as,

“CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler - Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out … WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

With over 3,000 productions, Sandy’s adaptation of the cult-hit film, CLUE was named by American Theatre one of the most produced plays of the ‘22-’23 season…”

May said that “Clue” is becoming popular in high schools across the country, and they decided to give it a go.

The play closely follows the movie, and includes all of the characters seen in the popular board game. All rooms represented in the movie and board game are also going to be seen on stage, minus the ballroom as it’s never seen in the movie.

Clarke’s production of “Clue” is a big show, almost as big as musicals. While the cast size is about half that of the fall musicals, May said that with all the moving parts of change of rooms, sound effects and scene changes, a large crew is needed to help everything run smoothly.

“It’s an intricate set,” said May.

Having rehearsed for the past eight to nine weeks, the cast and crew are ready to put on the a night of fun and mystery.

The cast is comprised of Micah Domina as Wadsworth; Keira McLain as Miss Scarlet; AJ Hendrickson as Mrs. White; Montana Morgan as Professor Plum; Kelsey Haltom as Mrs. Peacock; Jonathan Galvez as Colonel Mustard; Easton Brokaw as Mr. Green; Janie Antoine as Yvette; Abbie Schlichte as Cook; Leah Flowers as Singing Telegram; Danika McCloney as Backup Cop and Aux. Scarlet; Zeke Lundquist as Mr. Boddy; Jake Pontier as Chief of Police; Moyra Hicks as Pianist; Cayden Anderson as Motorist; Peyton Shields as Unexpected Cop; and Veronica Banuelos/Aryanna Hewlett as Backup Cop and Aux. Mustard.

The musical is under the direction of Don May, with assistance from Veronica Banuelos and Aryanna Hewlett.

The crew is made up of several students, who cover makeup, props, sound, stagehands, costumes, lights and publicity. Members of the crew are: Maliah Johnson, Tommy Courtney, AJ Henrickson, Leah Flowers, Danika McCloney, Janie Antoine, Jaelyn Gorsline, Gisell Salinas, Abbie Schlichte, Veronica Banuelos, Jaycee Shannon, Aryanna Hewlett, Lucy Rios, Kelly McLain, Addison Franklin, Jack Schlichte, Oliver Hay, Lincoln Hill, Ashlin Hardy, Marquise Coughran, Kelsey Haltom, Peyton Shields, Tony Francisco-Pedro, Carlos Escudero-Avalos, Charli Bassett, Brody Feehan, Jaxx Page, DeVante Caldwell, Cole McCann, Caleb Irving and Casey Wade.