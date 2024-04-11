Clarke boys open track season

In their home opener, the Clarke boys took third in Class A on April 4.

Micah Domina and DeVante Caldwell had a pair of top-three finishes in the 1600m and 3200m - Domina placed first with a time of 5:11.65 in the 1600m, and 11:06.55 for second in the 3200; Caldwell placed second in the 1600m with a time of 5:20.66 and third in the 3200m with a time of 11:33.25.

Cole White threw for first in the shot put, with a distance of 46-06.00, and first in the discus with a distance of 156-01.

Brock Watson finished the 100m in third place with a time of 12.04.

The 4x200m relay and 4x110m shuttle hurdle teams both took second, with 1:43.84 and 1:21.68 respectively.

The 4x200m team consisted of Alex Stiles, Jaxton Page, Uriah Fry and Watson, and the 4x110m team was Azahel Herrera, Tate Shriver, Page and Fry.

Results

100m

3. Brock Watson - 12.04

200m

4. Watson - 25.07

5. Nash Bishop - 25.14

400m

7. Jacob Barajas - 1:02.16

9. Ethan Earls - 1:04.90

400m hurdles

5. Alex Stiles - 1:07.11

6. Azahel Herrera - 1:08.04

800m

4. Brody Feehan - 2:30.74

6. Zeke Lundquist - 2:33.81

1600m

1. Micah Domina - 5:11.65

2. DeVante Caldwell - 5:20.66

3200m

2. Domina - 11:06.55

3. Caldwell - 11:33.25

Discus

1. Cole White - 156-01

10. Ethan Danley - 88-00

11. Peyton Shields - x81-10

Long jump

8. Herrera - 15-04.25

9. Jaxton Page - 15-01.00

Shot put

1. White - 46-06.00

12. Danley - 28-07.00

15. John Sanga - x28-04.00

800 sprint medley

6. 2:11.53 (Julian Kern, Javier Munoz, Stiles, Edwin Gomez-Perez)

4x100m relay

4. 52.77 (William Santa Cruz, Uriah Fry, Page, Watson)

4x200m relay

2. 1:43.84 (Stiles, Page, Fry, Watson)

4x110m shuttle hurdle

2. 1:21.68 (Herrera, Tate Shriver, Page, Fry)

4x400m relay

4. 4:32.63 (Barajas, Jorge Andrade, Jake Pontier, Shriver)

4x800m

4. (Ethan Earls, Conner Williams, Lundquist, Feehan)

Distance medley

6. (Bryce Cook, Munoz, Andrade, Cayden Anderson)