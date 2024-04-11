Clarke boys open track season

In their home opener, the Clarke boys took third in Class A on April 4.
Micah Domina and DeVante Caldwell had a pair of top-three finishes in the 1600m and 3200m - Domina placed first with a time of 5:11.65 in the 1600m, and 11:06.55 for second in the 3200; Caldwell placed second in the 1600m with a time of 5:20.66 and third in the 3200m with a time of 11:33.25.
Cole White threw for first in the shot put, with a distance of 46-06.00, and first in the discus with a distance of 156-01.
Brock Watson finished the 100m in third place with a time of 12.04.
The 4x200m relay and 4x110m shuttle hurdle teams both took second, with 1:43.84 and 1:21.68 respectively.
The 4x200m team consisted of Alex Stiles, Jaxton Page, Uriah Fry and Watson, and the 4x110m team was Azahel Herrera, Tate Shriver, Page and Fry.
Results
100m
3. Brock Watson - 12.04
200m
4. Watson - 25.07
5. Nash Bishop - 25.14
400m
7. Jacob Barajas - 1:02.16
9. Ethan Earls - 1:04.90
400m hurdles
5. Alex Stiles - 1:07.11
6. Azahel Herrera - 1:08.04
800m
4. Brody Feehan - 2:30.74
6. Zeke Lundquist - 2:33.81
1600m
1. Micah Domina - 5:11.65
2. DeVante Caldwell - 5:20.66
3200m
2. Domina - 11:06.55
3. Caldwell - 11:33.25
Discus
1. Cole White - 156-01
10. Ethan Danley - 88-00
11. Peyton Shields - x81-10
Long jump
8. Herrera - 15-04.25
9. Jaxton Page - 15-01.00
Shot put
1. White - 46-06.00
12. Danley - 28-07.00
15. John Sanga - x28-04.00
800 sprint medley
6. 2:11.53 (Julian Kern, Javier Munoz, Stiles, Edwin Gomez-Perez)
4x100m relay
4. 52.77 (William Santa Cruz, Uriah Fry, Page, Watson)
4x200m relay
2. 1:43.84 (Stiles, Page, Fry, Watson)
4x110m shuttle hurdle
2. 1:21.68 (Herrera, Tate Shriver, Page, Fry)
4x400m relay
4. 4:32.63 (Barajas, Jorge Andrade, Jake Pontier, Shriver)
4x800m
4. (Ethan Earls, Conner Williams, Lundquist, Feehan)
Distance medley
6. (Bryce Cook, Munoz, Andrade, Cayden Anderson)