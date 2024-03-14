Supervisors approve bridge contract, rock bid

The Clarke COunty Board of Supervisors approved a contract bid of $706,336.10 from Herberger Construction of Indianola on March 4 3-0 for the Pacific Street bridge project.

The bridge, which is located on a farm-to-market road, receives a large amount of traffic and the bridge has seen a reduced weight limit over the years that requires replacement. The contract has not yet been executed, but Herberger plans to begin between now and April 7, 2025, and will have 80 working days total and free winter work.

Three other bids were received in addition to Herberger’s - Godbersen-Smith Construction Company of Ida Grove at $903,936.50, Cunningham-ReisLLC of Van Meter at $820,513.10 and Iowa Bridge & Culvert, LC of Washington at $774,372.20. Clarke County Engineer David Carroll had estimated the project at $803,500.50.

Rock bid

At their Feb. 26 meeting, the supervisors approved 3-0 a bid from Schildberg Construction of Greenfield for the purposes of road resurfacing; only one bid was received.

Carroll said that the bid was for a contract haul to provide resurfacing on county gravel roads, specifically farm-to-market roads. The total project will encompass 33 miles of farm-to-market gravel roads. The bid from Schildberg came in at $464,844.00, with 15,544 tons of Class D crushed stone at $26 per ton, and 2,428 tons of Class A crushed stone at $25 per ton; Carroll’s estimate was $478,000 for the year. The bid included hauling and material, and the bid bond as well. Class A rock is three-quarters inch and Class D is one and one-eighth inch road stone that will be used as a base rock that due to its larger size will have more longevity.