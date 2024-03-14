New elementary principal hired

The Clarke Community School Board Friday approved 5-0 the hire of Dr. Kevin Schlomer as the new Clarke Elementary School principal to begin with the 2024-25 school year; board members Dr. Ben Hicks and Ann Lovell were absent.

Schlomer is currently employed with the Heartland AEA and is an adjunct instructor for Viterbo University. He has previously worked in the Indianola, Ankeny and Norwalk school systems.

In a welcome statement posted to Clarke’s website after his hire, Scholmer said,

“I am excited to join the educators, staff, families, and community of Clarke Community Schools as the elementary school principal! Clarke feels like home. I quickly noticed a strong sense of pride in the Clarke Community Schools from every person I have met, from the students who provided me with a tour of the elementary building to parents, teachers, staff, school board members, and the superintendent. I look forward to developing relationships with students, families, and staff and working together to continue Clarke Elementary’s history of a welcoming and nurturing learning environment that supports the growth and success of all.”

Schlomer will replace Jody Kerchal, who tendered her resignation in January. Kerchal has been with Clarke since 2019.