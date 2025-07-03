July 3-10, 2025 meal site menu

July 3 Independence Day meal: BBQ chicken, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, blondie.

July 4: Closed.

July 7: Glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

July 8: Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, peas & carrots, biscuit, cinnamon applesauce, margarine.

July 9: Baked chicken, poultry gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, cookie, margarine.

July 10: Beef patty, pickle slices, sliced cheese, baked beans, roasted red potatoes, hamburger bun, lemon bar, ketchup/mustard.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.