We are so proud of Katie Byers White! Katie graduated in April with a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Western Governors University. She works as a nursing instructor at SWCC and is an emergency room RN.

Katie Byers White

We love you, Katie - Loren and Mary Linn, Meredyth and Korynna, Victoria Ramirez, Steve & Royanna Spencer, Michaela Saucedo, Ricky Headrick and Kendra Simmons.