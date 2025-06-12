June 12-19, 2025 meal site menu

June 12: BBQ rib patty, macaroni & cheese, cowboy caviar, hamburger bun, hot pineapple tidbits.

June 13 Father’s Day meal: Pork loin, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, margarine.

June 16: Open faced turkey sandwich w/gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

June 17: Chili, baked potato, green beans, cornbread muffin, cinnamon applesauce, margarine, sour cream.

June 18: Spaghetti casserole, italian vegetables, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, hot spiced peaches, italian dressing.

June 19: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, whole kernel corn, dinner roll, cookie, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.