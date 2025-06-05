June 5-12, 2025 meal site menu

June 5: Honey mustard chicken, green peas, coleslaw, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, margarine.

June 6: Meatloaf w/tomato glaze, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, lemon bar, margarine.

June 9: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

June 10: Chicken alfredo, broccoli florets, tossed salad, dinner roll, mixed fruit crisp, french dressing, margarine.

June 11: Beef patty, pickle slices, sliced cheese, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, tropical fruit, ketchup/mustard.

June 12: BBQ rib patty, macaroni & cheese, cowboy caviar, hamburger bun, hot pineapple tidbits.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.