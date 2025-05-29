May 29-June 5, 2025 meal site menu

May 29: Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli florets, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine, 1,000 island dressing.

May 30: Shredded pork, bbq sauce, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits.

June 2: Glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese sauce, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine.

June 3: Western omelet, oven roasted potatoes, biscuit, sausage gravy, orange juice.

June 4: Lasagna casserole, tossed salad, brussel sprouts, garlic breadstick, apple crisp, italian dressing.

June 5: Honey mustard chicken, green peas, coleslaw, cornbread, hot spiced peaches, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.