May 22-29, 2025 meal site menu

May 22: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, whole wheat bread (2), fresh seasonal fruit.

May 23, Memorial Day meal: Chili dog, shredded cheese, baked beans, oven roasted potatoes, hot dog bun, chocolate cake, white frosting.

May 26: Closed.

May 27: Potato crusted pollock, baked sweet potato, creamed peas, dinner roll, pudding, tartar sauce, margarine.

May 28: Chicken berry almond salad, pasta salad, waverly crackers (2), fresh seasonal fruit, ranch salad dressing.

May 29: Goulash, whole kernel corn, broccoli florets, whole wheat bread, cookie, margarine, 1,000 island dressing.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.