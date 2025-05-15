May 15-22, 2025 meal site menu

May 15: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

May 16: Chili, baked potato, green beans, cornbread muffin, cinnamon applesauce, margarine (2), sour cream.

May 19: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, hot applesauce, blueberry muffin, orange juice.

May 20: Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, harvard beets, dinner roll, pudding, margarine.

May 21: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato, pinto beans, tortilla chips, cookie,taco sauce, sour cream.

May 22: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, whole wheat bread (2), fresh seasonal fruit.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.