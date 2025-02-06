Feb. 6-13 meal site menu

Feb. 6: Tuna noodle casserole, green beans, sliced carrots, whole wheat bread, brownie, margarine.
Feb. 7: Baked meatballs w/gravy, buttered egg noodles, lima beans, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, margarine.
Feb. 10: BBQ patty sandwich, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie.
Feb. 11: Chili, baked potato, copper pennies, cornbread, fresh fruit, sour cream, margarine (2).
Feb. 12: Roast beef dinner, whipped potatoes w/gravy, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, frosted brownie, margarine.
Feb. 13: Macaroni & cheese, green peas, cowboy caviar, dinner roll, hot cinnamon applesauce, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.