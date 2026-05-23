McMurry qualifies for state

LEON – Murray track and field is sending one event to the 2026 state track and field meet this week - senior Seth McMurry in the high jump. McMurry heads to Drake Stadium to compete at 9 a.m. Friday as the No. 15 seed.

McMurry’s third place jump of 6-01 secured not just his spot to state, but also broke the school’s high jump record as the Mustangs competed in the Class 1A state qualifying meet last Thursday at Central Decatur. Earlier in the week at the Demon Relays, the boys team won the meet and junior AJ Clarke had tied the school high jump record - that McMurry would break - at a height of 6-01 set by Reece Held in 2019.

While Murray will only be sending one athlete on to state, others who finished the qualifying meet in the top three slots were AJ Clarke in the 200-meter in second and Nolan Gannon in the 100m in third. McMurry also placed

third in the long jump.

State qualifying meet results

Boys

100m

3. Gannon, 11.81

5. Keaton Brammer, 12.27

200m

2. Clarke, 24.38

16. Kenric Anderson, 27.22

400m

8. Tucker Burkhart, 1:00.51

11. Anderson, 1:05.37

400m hurdles

8. McMurry, 1:09.87

1600m

6. Grant Flaherty,

5:19.64

High jump

3. McMurry, 6-01

5. Clarke, 5-08

Long jump

3. McMurry, 19-03

6. Keegan Chew, 19-01

800 sprint medley

5. 1:46.44

4x100m relay

5. 46.90

4x200m relay

5. 1:41.49

4x400m relay

6. 4:12.42

Distance medley

9. 4:42.68

Girls

100m

23. Victoria Johnson, 17.47

100m hurdles

9. Sierra Cleghorn, 18.37

200m

20. Johnson, 36.57

800m

7. Aylah Miller, 2:55.12

Discus

8. Maliya Berry, 89-08

Shot put

8. Berry, 29-04.25

800 sprint medley

6. 2:07.66