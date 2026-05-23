Clarke track bid for state ends at Pella

PELLA – Clarke will not have anyone continue on to the state competition this year in track or field, as they left the Class 3A qualifier in Pella with no winning times.

The girls shuttle hurdle relay team of Josie Moore, Miah Graves, Carly Savage and Finley Cooper placed third with a time of 1:11.45. No other events for girls or boys finished in the top three.

Finishing in the top five were Victoria Rosales in the 200-meter with a time of 28.37, and the girls 4x800m relay team of Izzy Hay, Kenley Chesnut, Parker Truitt and Natalie McGaw with a time of 12:26.35.

Results

Girls

100m

7. Rosales, 13.72

13. Makaylyn Paul, 16.71

100m hurdles

8. Cooper, 17.11

10. Moore, 18.02

200m

5. Rosales, 28.37

14. Shaelynn Jones, 33.82

800m

12. Hay, 2:55.22

13. Truitt, 3:00.45

Discus

12. Ahnyka Hewlett, 74-05

14. Klaire Blackford, 69-05

Shot put

12. Blackford, 28

15. Hewlett, 25-05

800m sprint medley

8. 2:20.60

4x100m relay

7. 53.87

4x200m relay

7. 2:01.65

Shuttle hurdle

3. 1:11.45

4x400m relay

8. 4:56.98

4x800m relay

5. 12:26.35

Boys

100m

10. Gavin Page, 12.24

13. Jaxton Page, 12.44

110m hurdles

6. Urijah Fry, 16.81

7. Dante Muselman, 16.83

200m

11. Jaxton, 25.89

12. Joey Turpin, 26.46

400m

13. Cristian Cortez, 1:00.65

400m hurdles

10. Muselman, 1:04.09

11. Levi White, 1:06.35

800m

14. Zeke Lundquist, 2:28.96

1600m

12. Joseph DeVore, 5:27.56

15. Teagan Sullivan, 6:06.61

Discus

11. Sawyer Shields, 113-01

Shot put

8. Angel Torres, 43-07

15. Shields, 34-06.50

800m sprint medley

8. 1:45.82

1600m distance medley

7. 4:40.54

4x100m relay

7. 45.96

4x200m relay

7. 1:40.76

Shuttle hurdles

6. 1:05.96

4x400m relay

7. 3:48.42

4x800m relay

6. 10:20.93