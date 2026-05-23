Boys golf closes out season

KNOXVILLE – The Clarke Indians boys golf team finished up their season with an eighth-place finish last Wednesday at Knoxville in the Class 3A districts. With 362 points, they came in just 20 over seventh place finishers Carlisle and 72 behind Knoxville in first. Atlantic took second with 300, Winterset third with 314, Glenwood fourth with 332, Creston fifth with 339 and Chariton sixth with 340.

Individually, Peyton Lynn posted the lowest stroke count with 83, followed by Ryan Diehl with 90. Cole Jacobsen had a score of 91, Nolan Redman 98, Liam Caldwell 104 and Kohen Poore 107.

At the SCC Championships May 11, Clarke came in fourth place with a score of 328. Diehl had the lowest stroke count of the team with 74 to take fourth place. Jacobsen scored an 80, Lynn 86, Redman 88, Dwight Humphrey 89 and Caldwell 99.

For the girls, who have continued to improve their 18-hole low throughout the season, they competed at Nishna Hills yesterday in the state qualifying meet. They will be competing with ADM, Atlantic, Creston, Des Moines Christian, Gilbert, Glenwood, Harlan, North Polk, Perry, Saydel and Winterset.

At the girls’ SCC meet, Clarke came in seventh with 440. Sophia Davis placed eighth with 93, Macayla Hicks scored a 106, Libby Winter 120, Reagan Fry 121, Emilee Boyd 125 and Aryanna Hewlett 126.