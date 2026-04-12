Clarke winter sports honors

Several Clarke student-athletes from winter sports have received South Central Conference honors.

Basketball

Girls All-Conference First Team basketball honors went to Reagan Fry with Maisy McCoy named to the second team and Reese Shaw with an honorable mention.

For boys, Ryan Diehl was named to the first team with honorable mentions going to Peyton Lynn, Jordan Deleon Elias and Ethan Danley.

Bowling

Haylee Tipton received All-District Second Team for girls. The boys’ Bryce Giza received First Team All-District and First Team All-State honors.

Both Brett Orr and Cooper Ciecalone signed their commitments to continue their bowling careers at Iowa Central Community College.

Wrestling

Receiving First Team and Academic All-Conference honors for boys wrestling was Urijah Fry with Angle Gomez-Perez named to the second team and Academic All-Conference. Angel Torres and Lincoln Hill both received honorable mentions and Academic All-Conference, and Bowen Page received an honorable mention. Wrestling managers John Galvez and Zeke Lundquist both received Academic All-Conference.

For girls, Mallory Tidman was named to the first team and Zari Samuels received an honorable mention.