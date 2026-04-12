Clarke soccer season begins

CHARITON – While rainy conditions canceled track meets last Thursday for both Clarke and Murray schools, soccer proceeded as scheduled at Chariton, with the boys game ending 5-1 in the home team’s favor while the girls team ended in a draw 0-0.

The Chargers kept the Indians scoreless in the first half while they put up 4 goals with Rafael Avalos making the team’s lone goal in the second half. There were 15 total shots made in the game by Clarke: four by Azahel Herrera, three by Henry Rivera, two each by Avalos, Jordyn Deleon and Jhoan Altuve and one apiece by Carlos Juarez and Leojanys Vega Inerarity. Of those 15, eight were shots on goal attempts with two each made by Avalos, Deleon and Altuve and one each by Herrera and Vega Inerarity.

Orlando Regalado made one assist in the game and Avalos was given one yellow card. Goalkeeper Josh Bañales made 10 saves and allowed five goals.

Stats from the girls game was not available at press time.